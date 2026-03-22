Baripada: A night watchman was killed and a female school principal was injured in a late-night attack by unidentified assailants in Mayurbhanj district, police said Saturday. The incident occurred near Kalama Chhak under Baisinga police limits Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sanyasi Das, 50, a resident of the Dhanapal area. The injured woman, Kadambini Rout, 60, is the principal of Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre in Kalama. According to preliminary information, Das, who worked as a night watchman, had fallen ill and was being taken on a motorcycle by Rout to a clinic run by the school’s owner, Dr Bijay Rout.

However, before reaching NH-18, just a short distance from the school, unidentified attackers ambushed them and launched a violent assault. Das died on the spot, while Rout sustained serious injuries and was initially admitted to Balasore DHH.

Following a complaint lodged by the school’s owner, police from Baisinga and Balasore reached the spot and began an investigation.