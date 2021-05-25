Keonjhar: Forest land is being levelled to make space for farmlands near Suakati village under Bansapal block in Keonjhar district. This development has given rise to resentment among the people in the area.

According to reports, locals alleged that a water conservation project used to be in the area. An influential person of the locality claimed ownership of the land and levelled the watershed project.

Locals apprehend that water rolling down from the nearby hills will cause havoc in the area during monsoon. Besides, the levelling of the water project will create water shortage in summer.

They pointed out that the project was meant to check soil erosion as well as water conservation for farming. The person concerned has used machines to cut the dam and fill the area with soil.

“As he is an influential person, locals don’t dare to oppose him. The water project is also beneficial to wildlife in summer. It helps retain humidity of the farmlands in the downhill area,” they observed.

Locals have demanded that the ownership claim on the land in the hilly area is debatable. They demanded an investigation into the matter by the Revenue and the Forest departments. Land grabbing cases are on the rise in Suakati area, it has been alleged.

It is alleged that people are trying to grab Forest and other government lands in Suakati area as the Forest and the Revenue departments have been turning a blind eye to the menace.

On the other hand, the person accused of land grabbing asserted that the land measuring five acres belong to his father. It is being levelled for farmland, he added.

PNN