Sonpur: Water level of the Mahanadi river has started rising in Odisha’s Subarnapur district after Hirakud Dam released the season’s first floodwater through sluice gates.

Notably, the Hirakud dam authorities released floodwater through 10 gates Thursday following a rise in the water level of the dam.

The released water reached Subarnapur after travelling downstream for nearly 18 hours, sources said.

Water released through the first four gates reached Subarnapur around 6:30 am Thursday. Following inflow from Hirakud, the Mahanadi recorded a noticeable rise in its water level in the district, sources added.

However, officials said there was no flood situation in the district so far.