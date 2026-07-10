Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha are likely to witness rain, thunderstorms and lightning over the next six days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall in some districts from July 15.

According to the IMD’s regional centre, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at one or two places in Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Koraput districts until 8:30 am July 11.

During the same period, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places across all districts of the state.

From 8:30 am July 11 to 8:30 am July 12, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at one or two places in Sundaragada, Kendujhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in Bargada, Kendujhar and Mayurbhanj districts July 15 and 16.

PNN