Bhubaneswar: Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, Odisha, has invited online applications for the post of Anganwadi Helper.

According to the notification, candidates who have passed Class XII (Plus II) with Odia as a subject or possess an equivalent qualification are eligible to apply for the one vacancy. Applicants must be between 18 and 35 years of age as of January 1, 2026.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official portal from July 4 to July 18.

According to the notification, candidates must also satisfy one of the prescribed Odia language requirements, including passing Odia as a language subject at various school levels or qualifying an equivalent examination recognised by the Odisha or Central government.

Selection will be based on marks secured in the Class XII or equivalent examination. Shortlisted candidates will undergo document verification July 20.

Also Read : Odisha Dy CM Parida inaugurates 1,889 anganwadi centres

Selected candidates will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000. The engagement will be on a contractual basis.

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official WCD Odisha recruitment portal before the deadline. Applicants are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying and ensure all required documents are uploaded in the prescribed format.

Key details

Post: Anganwadi Helper

Anganwadi Helper Qualification: Plus II with Odia as a subject or equivalent

Plus II with Odia as a subject or equivalent Age limit: 18-35 years (as of Jan. 1, 2026)

18-35 years (as of Jan. 1, 2026) Application mode: Online

Online Application deadline: July 18, 2026

July 18, 2026 Document verification: July 20, 2026

July 20, 2026 Monthly honorarium: Rs 5,000