Kesinga: Odisha Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das and Narla MLA Bhupindar Singh Wednesday visited Kesinga block in Kalahandi district and assured local farmers a lift irrigation project on Tel River soon.

The minister also identified the place where the lift irrigation project will be established.

When reporters of the area asked the minister regarding defunct Laitara Mega Project, the minister said that he will review the project. The minister also visited the Hatikhoja Mega Lift Irrigation Project of the block.

After the visit, the minister discussed with the farmers of the block regarding the irrigation project for more than 40 minutes. The farmers also proposed the MLA and the minister for construction of new water irrigation projects on several other rivers rivulets flowing in the area.

Lastly, the minister assured the villagers for 24 hours electricity in the block and a mega lift irrigation project on Tel River.

