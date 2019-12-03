Chhatrapur: A water sports complex was inaugurated Sunday at the Tampara freshwater lake near Chhatrapur in Ganjam district Sunday. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange formally inaugurated the complex.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai, Chhatrapur MLA Subash Chandra Behera and Podpadar sarpanch Pitamber Panda were present during the inaugural ceremony.

The complex is being promoted as a major attraction for tourists and water sports enthusiasts who can enjoy the boating facilities with other sports activities. The administration had stopped boating facilities for the past few months to enable renovation of the lake.

In order to attract tourists, the administration has arranged various water sports in the complex. Set up with the support of Indian Olympic Association, the Sports Authority of India and Rowing Federation of India, the complex has facilities for water surfing, wind surfing, kayaking and scuba diving as well as rides on water scooters and boats.

The administration plans to organise international water sports in the lake. With the help of Rowing Federation of India, the administration is planning to host the Amarabati Boating Club tournament.

Local youths of Ganjam district will be trained as life guards and life saving volunteers. The administration has appointed drivers for the boats.

Sources said, the state government plans to develop Tampara into a major tourist destination under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

The infrastructure around Tampara, about two kilometres from the NH 16, was damaged when cyclone Phailin lashed state in 2013. The facilities in the area, including jetty, street lights, a sports complex and adjacent roads, are in need of immediate repair, the Collector said.

The roads have been widened and measures initiated to develop a tourist reception centre, solid waste management and solar lighting system in the area. Besides, facilities like a water park, eco-cottages, two jetties, a trekking path and parking spaces have been developed at the spot.

The 5.8-km-long and 670-metre-wide wetland had a water sports complex which suffered damage in the 2013 cyclone. The Odisha government has been trying to restore the lake’s beauty by adding resources, Kulange said

Tampara Lake can be a mind-blowing water sports destination in eastern Odisha, said Sandip Jana, a tourist.

PNN