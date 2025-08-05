Hyderabad: A water tanker plunged into a drainage channel after a portion of the road caved in near Road No. 1 in Banjara Hills Tuesday morning, following heavy overnight rainfall, officials said.

The incident took place near a bylane close to Virinchi Hospital, where a section of the concrete covering over a drainage nullah gave way. The tanker, carrying water, fell into the crater, and the driver sustained minor injuries, police said.

“The road was constructed over the nala and is said to be more than 30 years old. The combination of ageing infrastructure and intense rain likely led to the collapse,” a Banjara Hills traffic police official said.

Road Caves in Near Maheshwari Chambers, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. A 10,000 Litres Water Tanker Stuck. 📷: @NewsMeter_In pic.twitter.com/ujsYDwFlnL — Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) August 5, 2025

Municipal authorities have cordoned off the area and begun restoration work.

PNN