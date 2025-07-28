In a heartbreaking incident, a 25-year-old man collapsed and died of a heart attack while playing badminton with friends at Nagole Stadium in Hyderabad. The deceased, identified as Gundla Rakesh, was the son of Gundla Venkateshwarlu, a former deputy sarpanch of Tallada in Khammam district. Rakesh was employed at a private company in Hyderabad.

⚠️TW: Sensitive Visuals In Hyderabad, 25-year-old Rakesh d!ed of a heart attack while playing badminton.

pic.twitter.com/BZPQkhUtWf — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 28, 2025

He was rushed to the hospital immediately after collapsing, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Cases of heart attacks among young adults are on the rise, raising serious health concerns in recent years.

What causes a heart attack?

A heart attack typically occurs when blood flow to the heart is suddenly blocked, often due to clogged arteries or related internal complications. The lack of oxygen-rich blood can cause heart tissue to die, leading to fatal consequences if not treated immediately.

While heart attacks can strike without warning, medical experts point out that the body may show subtle signs beforehand — symptoms that often go unnoticed or are mistaken for less serious issues.

PNN