Kendrapara: Water will soon become dearer for the dwellers of Kendrapara with the river systems flowing through the district going dry well ahead of the onset of summer for the last few years, a report said.

As many as seven rivers under Mahanadi, Brahmani and Baitarani river systems flow through the district.

The water from these rivers is used by the residents in their daily chores and for agriculture and various purposes. The groundwater situation is quite alarming with the water level going down in the district.

According to a survey conducted by the Central Groundwater Board in 2017, the district will need 3,000 cubic metre water in excess in the next three decades than the amount of water that will flow in the Brahmani river during that time.

Moreover, with major river systems going dry, the Bhitarkanika National Park, which is a storehouse of bio-diversity, will be deprived of fresh water required for its sustenance and growth.

The water crisis is now seen in the Brahmani river after the Mahanadi. Moreover, the district will surely face severe water crisis after the second barrage at Jokadia on Baitarani is made operational.

The Bhitarkanika sanctuary has failed to get adequate water with Mahanadi and Brahmani river systems going dry well ahead of the arrival of summer season.

The per capita availability of water is going down in the state which will further decline when the water flow in these river systems will go down further.

The under-construction projects upstream of the river have sparked concern among the residents as they are likely to further prevent water flow in the rivers flowing through the district.

The water crisis will go from bad to worse in the next three decades with the river management going haywire in the district, local intelligentsia said.

Educationist Bhuban Mohan Jena, senior citizen Ganesh Chandra Samal, social activists Sanjay Kumar Behura, Khitish Kumar Singh and Srikant Nayak expressed concern over the shoddy management of river water.

They demanded that the Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments should immediately resolve the Mahanadi water dispute.

This is because the construction of barrages on the Mahanadi upstream by Chhattisgarh is affecting the water flow to Kendrapara district located downstream and will also affect the establishment of a proposed steel plant and the first riverine port project in coming days.

Moreover, construction of a barrage at Jajpur will further restrict the water flow of the Baitarani into Bhitarkanika National Park. The Rengali project is under construction on the upstream of Brahmani river the water of which will be used for agriculture.

Moreover, 10 industrial firms in Kalinganagar Industrial Complex draw 120 cusecs of water from Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers.

The state owned IDCO has constructed a high powered pump house at Pankapal on the Brahmani river and at Marthapur on the Kharasrota river to supply water for industries.

More industries like Maithan and Mesco are likely to get water supply from these two rivers in coming days.

Similarly, drinking water projects are coming up on these two rivers at Binjharpur, Jajpur, Korei and Rasulpur areas in Jajpur district which might disrupt the water flow.

Similarly, a mega drinking water project at Barunadiha under Rajkanika block on the Kharasrota for supply to four blocks of neighbouring Bhadrak district and to Pattamundai under Jal Jeevan Mission for supply to 65 panchayats could further worsen the situation.

