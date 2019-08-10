Puri: Extensive waterlogging has become a major civic issue at Sujatanagar and Matitota fifth lane area here.

The district administration and the municipal body of the city have failed to bring any permanent solution to the waterlogging issue at the two localities, locals alleged.

According to locals, Sujatanagar and Matitota fifth lane area invariably face severe waterlogging even after low to medium rain in the Holy City.

The locals usually wade through waist-deep water on the streets. Besides, rainwater often enters the houses and thereby makes life difficult for the residents. The locals use tubes and rafts to reach their destinations, sources said.

“Frequent waterlogging has become a threat to the kutcha houses in the two localities. Children are facing problems to reach schools. Poisonous reptiles are being spotted in the localities. The unhygienic atmosphere may lead to the outbreak of some waterborne diseases in Sujatanagar and Matitota areas,” said Sarat Mishra, a local.

The locals alleged that construction of a bypass near Sujatanagar has hindered the release of rainwater from the locality.

Sujatanagar and Matitota fifth lane area had witnessed severe waterlogging for at least a month last year. Even, some locals had abandoned their houses and taken shelter at the residences of their relatives in other parts of the city.

A few locals had also taken shelter under makeshift huts alongside the bypass. Senior officials of the district administration including the Collector, had visited the two localities and observed the situation.

Subsequently, the administration had made a narrow cut on the bypass to release rainwater from Sujatanagar and Matitota. It had then announced to construct a culvert on the bypass to bring a permanent solution to the waterlogging issue.

“The administration has failed to complete the construction work of the culvert in last one year. The district Collector should intervene into the issue,” said Prabir Ray, another local.