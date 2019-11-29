Calls for justice grew stronger on social media for veterinarian Priyanka Reddy, who was brutally charred to death on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway Thursday. She is suspected to have been sexually assaulted before being murdered.

Following the incident, netizens took to Twitter to express their rage. Hundreds of tweets called for capital punishment for the accused. A few of them even recalled the Nirbhaya case and questioned the status of the case after several years.

Whether it is #PriyankaReddy in Hyderabad, #Roja in Tamil Nadu or the law student gangraped in Ranchi,we seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces.We need stricter laws.This needs to STOP! — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 29, 2019

Meanwhile, superstar Akshay Kumar also joined to demand justice for the Hyderabad veterinarian. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Whether it is #PReddy in Hyderabad, #R in Tamil Nadu or the law student gangraped in Ranchi, we seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 years to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case and our moral fabric continues to be in pieces. We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!

Shame on this woman who again bringing religion and indirectly blaming Muslims for rape of Priyanka reddy when nobody knows who are the rapists..this is how hindutva spread fake news..#RIPPriyankaReddy https://t.co/f1XdSIdmNy — suhail🌴 (@suhailamd27) November 29, 2019

No sooner the Khiladi Kumar tweeted, there have been thousands and thousands of comments and retweets with Akki’s fans expressing outrage and demanding immediate death penalty for the four accused.

Meanwhile, four accused have been arrested the Cyberbad police and have been kept for interrogation.