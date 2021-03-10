The year-2020 was challenging, but not all that bad. This was proved by Sky Automobiles as they set a new trend in the automobile dealership. The entity put in place an innovative working style during the lockdown triggered by Covid-19 pandemic. Sky Automobiles Managing Partner, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Avinash Singhania shares with Orissa POST how the company bounced back amid the pandemic…

One of the biggest challenges for the dealership was to keep the connectivity uninterrupted with the internal as well as external customers. Also, to keep the team motivated and psychologically fit was not easy. But, by adopting cutting edge technology and executing creative thought to overcome the challenges during the pre and post-lockdown phase, we have succeeded in neutralising the adverse impact of Covid-19.

The dealership has set a benchmark in staff welfare program by extending support to its employees for various small and big requirements. By offering free Covid-19 test at workplace, on-time salary, regular bonus and increments, Sky Automobiles sent a message to the industry that the ultimate asset for any organisation is its loyal and motivated employees. Thanks to the mobile applications like WhatsApp, google duo & zoom meeting which helped the dealership to keep continuous connectivity with employees and the customers throughout the pandemic, said Singhania.

We constantly used various communication platforms to prevent the spread of the virus and educate, warn, and empower the staff to deal with the situation. Mobile apps like Arogya Setu and Maruti’s exclusive android app Wellness Mitra helped the staff to keep themselves safe and updated during the pandemic. Sky Automobiles has also used some of the remote working technologies like CRM and Google Drive to help maintain social distancing and business continuity.

To ensure best support with regard to car servicing and repair, the dealership has launched ‘door-to-door’ service campaigns and extended the workshop timings for providing 24X7 services to the customers. Extending support to Covid-19 warriors was immensely satisfying for the dealership.

With regard to sales, the dealership’s rural penetration was better during the pandemic. Its virtual connecting approach and home visit post initiative were the mantra for success. Consistent approach to village influencers – sarpanch and panchayat samiti members – for conducting marketing events at local haats and various mandis, promoting small cars, empowering rural medical communication via eco-ambulance, offering solution and employment opportunity to jobless migrants through OLA, Uber, Zoom car and various other car rentals proved like abundance in scarcity.

Although the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2020-21 fiscal were complete disaster, we fought back in the 3rd quarter and were able to bridge the gap to some extent by December 2020 with approximately – 4 per cent retail sales growth as compared to last year’s performance. Despite multiple barriers, the vision of the dealership is to match the performance of the fiscal year 2019-20.