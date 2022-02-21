Malkangiri: Security forces unearthed and seized Monday weapons and explosives buried in Nadamanajeri forest under Jantri panchayat in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district. This development comes just days before the panchayat polls in Chitrakonda region. Officials said the items must have been hidden by Maoists with the idea of using them on security forces.

Officials said among the items seized were five guns, tiffin box bombs, an IED, two detonators, electric wires, and substances used to make landmines. The discovery came during a joint operation carried out in the locality by the Special Operation Group (SOG), Border Security Force (BSF), and District Voluntary Force (DVF). The security forces were patrolling the area to maintain law and order before the elections.

The panchayat polls are scheduled to be held in Swabhiman Anchal February 24. Hence, search operations have been intensified in the area to prevent any untoward situation.

PNN