Khaprakhol: The extended nationwide lockdown implemented to contain the spread of coronavirus has severely affected thousands of weavers in Luhansinga Maharpada under Khaprakhol block in Bolangir district as their economic activity has come to a standstill.

Even though textile owners say that they are trying their best to support the weaver community, weaving in the district is dying a slow death as all their produce is lying unsold.

The weaver community is staring at an uncertain future as it is difficult for them to provide two square meals of a day to their family members.

Weavers in Bolangir district who are known for producing beautiful Sambalpuri saree, Kuli saree, Sambalpuri towels and Sambalpuri dress materials, are now on the verge of losing their livelihoods.

“We have no lands to grow crops in order to earn our livelihood during this crucial time. All of our family members weave two sarees, towels and other dress materials every day. But we can’t collect raw materials from the market due to the lockdown. The hand-woven sarees are lying unsold at store houses,” said Biswanath Mahara, a weaver.

On usual days the popular Sambalpuri and Kuli sarees of the district get exported to Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bhubaneswar among other cities. But due to the lockdown neither the weavers have been able to get raw materials from cooperative societies nor could they sell their sarees that are already woven.

More than thousands of weaving mills in the district have stopped functioning following the lockdown.

What is worrying is that both the Centre and State are yet to announce any assistance for weavers even though they are going through financial crisis.

Member of Boyanika’s Board of Directors Sananda Meher said the Centre announced packages for economically weaker sections and distributed grains and cash to them. The State also followed suit and provided cooked food and assistance to beneficiaries of the State Food Security Scheme.

