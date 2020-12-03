Bargarh: Three persons were killed and four others sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in met with an accident in Bargarh, Thursday.

The Bolero collided with a truck in the accident that took place near Kundatrai in Bargarh district.

According to a source, the car was on its way to Bargarh town from Katapali village in the district to attend a wedding. The car collided head-on with a truck which was on its way to Raigada district in Chhattisgarh.

Following the collision three persons died on the spot, while four other sustained critical injuries. Police rescued all the injured and sent them to the Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital. Later two of them were sent to VIMSAR in Burla.

PNN