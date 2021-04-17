Bhubaneswar: Weekend shutdown imposed in the urban centres of 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh began Saturday.

Given the strict enforcement of shutdown, the urban areas of these 10 districts such as Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri Saturday bore a deserted look.

Earlier, the district administrations had urged the people to cooperate the administration by following COVID-19 guidelines.

Informing about the enforcement, Rourkela SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said, “Legal action will be taken against those who violate COVID-19 norms. With people’s support and strict compliance of guidelines, the virus’s transmission chain can be broken.”

These areas will witness night curfew from 6:00 pm to 5:00 am.

There will be night curfew in the remaining 20 districts including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am from Saturday.

While BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary urged people in Bhubaneswar to refrain from panic buying, the Commissionerate Police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure strict enforcement of night curfew in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

PNN