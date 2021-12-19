Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for December 20-26

Aries

Luck will be in your favour this week. You will be able to accumulate wealth, and you will gain respect in your social circle. Your seniors and management will recognize your effort at your workplace. You will have good communication skills, and you will be able to influence others. You will be good at delegating responsibilities. The business owners will have a command over their work and will explore new clients and markets to introduce your products and services. You will gain happiness from your children. You will have good relationship with your siblings, but you need to take care of your father’s health.

Tip of the week: Delegate your work

Taurus

During this week, you will have gains from abroad. At your workplace, your complete focus will be to increase your earnings. You will get recognition for your hard work. Those who are looking for job chances will get a good job proposal. You will make new friends at this time who will be in an influential position. You will have the power of speech and will be able to convince and influence others through your conversation. Some of you may spend on court-related cases. Your family life may be somewhat disturbed. You may want to include meditation in your lifestyle as you may get unnecessarily worried at times which can increase your stress.

Tip of the week: Use your speech responsibly

Gemini

This week, you will be full of energy. Professionally, those working with foreign countries will get success at this time. The employed natives will have strong command over their work and will be able to coordinate with their teams effectively. Through your own efforts you will be able to have monetary gains. Students may plan to get higher education. If they desire to study abroad, then this can be a good time. At times, you may be a bit arrogant, which will not be appreciated by your loved ones and they can get hurt with this attitude. Health-related problems like muscle pain or back pain can cause concern.

Tip of the week: Don’t be arrogant

Cancer

This week, you will be full of courage and will be successful in overpowering your competitors. Those who are involved in litigation will have an auspicious period as their fighting spirit will be high, which will give an edge over opponents. You will be able to earn well at this time, but you will be spending on materialistic goals which can impact your bank balance. It is recommended that you should not put your money in speculation or gambling at this time as there can be losses. If you are placed in a government job or at a senior position, then you will get success. Students who are preparing for competitive examinations will taste success.

Tip of the week: Avoid speculative investments

Leo

During this week, you may have to face some issues at your workplace that can make you uncomfortable. However, with tact and patience, you will be able to solve your problems. If you are in leadership role then you can expect to receive a promotion. Those who are into a relationship may face some conflict since your expectations towards your partner will be high and you may get over possessive. Nonetheless, you will get happiness from your children at this time. This is a favourable phase for students as their concentration and learning skills will be outstanding. Health issues relating to stomach and eyes can bother you.

Tip of the week: Avoid being over possessive

Virgo

During this week, you may have some innovative ideas in your mind to make your career and financial position strong. Financially, this period will give you good results and you will progress in your endeavors. Your investment will start giving you positive results. You will get sensitive over issues happening around you. Your mood can be unpredictable at times. You can witness some disturbance in domestic life due to lack of coordination among family members. Academic progress will improve and you can plan to enroll into a new course. Some past health issues will start recovering and make you relieved.

Tip of the week: Be innovative

Libra

You will be full of courage during this week and will stay proactive to control your life. You will impress others with your communication skills. You will be straightforward in your dealings, but sometimes, people may misinterpret your actions. You will be able to gather returns from investments made in the past. You can make new social connections at this time. They will help you and support you in your endeavours. You will have a supportive relationship with your siblings, and you will benefit from them. You need to take care of your father’s health. You will remain healthy during this time, and you will enjoy the pleasures of life.

Tip of the week: Expand your social connections

Scorpio

This week, you will benefit from government policies, and you can also get gains from ancestral property. You will impress everyone at your workplace with your bold and dynamic approach. Your hard work will be commendable. Those who are into family business will shine and will make an impression in their respective industry. Government employees can experience change of location due to transfer. If planning to make any long-term investment or buying a property, then this time is favourable. However, you need to check on increased expenses as your savings can be drained out because of unforeseen expenditure.

Tip of the week: Be bold and dynamic

Sagittarius

This week, you will feel energetic, but you need to control your aggressive behaviour else it will cause you trouble in your personal and professional life. Your management will be impressed by you at your work, and you can get a promotion as well. Those who are into business will have a favourable period, as their strategies and efforts will bring auspicious results. In regards to your family life, you will have an excellent relationship with your father, and you will gain happiness from your children. However, married couples may develop some misunderstanding causing disharmony in married life due to your aggressive attitude.

Tip of the week: Control your aggression

Capricorn

During this week, your expenditure will be greater than your income as you may have to spend on health-related matters. You need to take care of your health as you may suffer from sleep disorders and stomach-related problems. You need to be cautious about your father’s health as well at this time. You will develop a strong inclination towards spiritual activities this time. This is not a good time to put your money on speculative activities. You may get manipulated by some unproductive projects and ideas shared by some people, and they will try to influence you. Those who are into business with overseas clients will make profits.

Tip of the week: Keep a check on your expenses

Aquarius

You will make contacts with influential and authoritative people this week which will help you in your professional life. You will get benefits from government projects. Those who are into partnership firms will have a favourable period, as they will earn the confidence of clients and will make profitable deals. Married natives will have a healthy bond with their spouse, however, they may face some distance due to busy work schedule. Nevertheless, your partner will understand and support you in expanding your work profile. If your partner is working then they can get an increment in their job which will be a reason to celebrate.

Tip of the week: Invest in government schemes

Pisces

This week will bring good results in your professional life and you will be able to complete all your endeavours well in time. You may face criticism and backbiting from subordinates; however, this will not impact you. You will get all the more strength to fulfill your dreams and aggressively work towards finishing your tasks. You will make contact with some people in power and this will enhance your image and goodwill in society. Entrepreneurs will get fame in their business venture. You will get support and assistance from family and friends. Those who are looking for switching job will hear good news on this front.

Tip of the week: Complete all work on time

