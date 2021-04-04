Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for April 5-11.

April 6, 2021, Jupiter will be transiting in Aquarius sign. This transit of Jupiter from Capricorn to Aquarius sign will bring in a fresh wave of auspiciousness and prosperity in everyone’s life. It will also bring new opportunities and its impact will be felt by all zodiac signs.

ARIES

You will be successful in fulfilling your ambitions. Your luck will support you now in your efforts. You will make monetary gains as your income will rise and you are likely to earn from multiple sources. Those facing problems in the workplace will see an improvement in the situation. Your focus will improve and there will be happiness in family life. You will attain success in your love life. Also, your married life will become blissful. Newly-married couples can expect to become parents. However, there could be some health issues concerning your father and necessary precautions are advised. Those of you facing health issues in the past will now progress on the road to recovery.

Tip of the week: Luck will be on your side

TAURUS

During this period, you will face new opportunities in your professional life. If you were thinking of changing your job, then it is likely to happen. Those of you working in a technical field may meet with fresh opportunities. Your financial life will remain strong. Keep working hard and do not lose your focus. Businesspeople or investors are advised to keep their plans on hold this week. During this time, you will get multiple chances to go on trips. Your interest towards spirituality will increase. Happiness and peace in will prevail in your family and make you mentally happy. The health of your parents will also improve. You may have minor health issues due to seasonal changes.

Tip of the week: Stay focused

GEMINI

You will get success in every decision you make. There are indications of you going on a long trip. Students may have to move away from their home due to their studies. This period will be more beneficial for students who are appearing for government examinations. Marketing professionals may fulfill their work targets, while medical professionals may achieve new heights in their careers. This is an auspicious period to change your job. Along with this, there will be success in love affairs too. The relationship with your spouse will be better and they will excel in their field of work. Singles may receive a marriage proposal soon.

Tip of the week: Take decisions wisely

CANCER

Working professionals will get tremendous success. Monetary benefits will accrue and you will be able to build up assets. Your respect in the family will increase. But despite this, there will be ups and downs in married life. Your mind will remain engaged in spiritual activities. Your father’s health is likely to go down; hence you are advised to be on your toes and monitor the situation closely. There will be a certain amount of risk when it comes to making new investments, and you are advised to refrain from doing so this week. If you were thinking of applying for a loan from the bank, then you are likely to succeed. You may receive money that you had lent earlier.

Tip of the week: Avoid new investments

LEO

There will be constant increase in your income. Your decision-making abilities will improve. You will successfully pay outstanding debt, if any. This time will prove to be auspicious for your love life. Unmarried people are likely to get married. On the other hand, those who are married will enjoy happiness in their domestic life and their spouse will achieve benefits and respect at their workplace. However, you need to remain cautious about your health as there are signs of you contracting a disease. Your children will remain prosperous but there could be some disagreement with your maternal relatives.

Tip of the week: Give time to personal life

VIRGO

This time will prove to be prosperous for those working in the field of academics or research. Students preparing for competitive exams will achieve success. However, in your professional life, you may face some challenges in completing work as per the stipulated deadline. Your expenses are also likely to shoot up and you are advised to control unnecessary expenditure. Your relationship with your spouse will be tested in this period and you are advised to not adopt an aggressive stance in case of any disagreement. Take care of your eating habits; otherwise, you may face acidity or gastric problems. Your children could also face some health issues.

Tip of the week: Control your expenses

LIBRA

Any ongoing financial issue will now get resolved as your income will increase. You will feel highly capable of taking any decisions at the workplace. From an academic point of view, this phase is quite favourable. Students will be able to perform well and achieve success in their studies. In case you were thinking of going for higher education, then you are advised to take the plunge. Marital life will remain good. The arrival of a new family member is expected in the lives of married people. Those in a marriageable age can tie the knot. If you are single, then someone special can come in your life. Also, you will achieve strong support from your friends.

Tip of the week: Pursue higher learning

SCORPIO

Luck will favour you in financial life and you will attain immense wealth. During this time, you may undertake short trips. You will achieve success through these journeys. You will become more sensitive towards your younger siblings. Interest in religious matters will increase. Your children will make tremendous progress. If they are thinking of going abroad, then they will get success in their endeavours. However, this period could give rise to family problems due to dispute and arguments between family members. Domestic expenses will increase. There are chances of you purchasing or investing in property or real estate.

Tip of the week: Maintain family harmony

SAGITTARIUS

You will build a positive reputation during this period, especially if you are connected to the educational field. Although the period is favourable, do not commit any work without scrutinizing each and every detail. Continue making personal efforts in financial life as only then you will be able to attain monetary benefit. You can consider renting a property. Financial benefits from your mother will be attained. You will get an opportunity to go on a short journey. You will get peace in the family after a stressful past. You will get affection from younger siblings and you will also be seen giving them full support. You should seek doctor’s attention even if you have minor health issues.

Tip of the week: Think twice before committing

CAPRICORN

Your hard work and effort will lead to successful results. Your personal efforts will lead you towards success and with this, you will be able to make important decisions with clarity. Your income will also increase. You will see an improvement in your communication skills, through which you will successfully impress your seniors. Those working are likely to receive a promotion, while job seekers can expect to start a new job. Those in business will win projects in a foreign country. An atmosphere of happiness will be seen in the family. The possibility of an auspicious event being organized in the family is high. Those unmarried can expect to receive a suitable proposal.

Tip of the week: Use communication skills to your advantage

AQUARIUS

You will remain mentally at peace and will be capable of making any important decision. You will be able to figure out solutions to resolve stuck projects at the workplace and will achieve progress on it. Your respect and honour will increase and your financial position will also remain strong. At times, your expenses can increase substantially; hence you are advised to maintain sufficient cash reserves. Marital life will remain blissful. You will be lucky in love matters and will soon be entering into a new relationship. Students preparing for government examinations may achieve positive results. Those of you facing heart problems are advised to look after their health and avoid trips, if possible.

Tip of the week: Love is in the air

PISCES

You will get success in every task you carry out. Your good rapport with your seniors at the workplace will highly benefit you. There will be strong chances of wealth gain and you are likely to get benefited from multiple sources. Those in business are likely to earn profit and may strengthen their financial status. It will be an auspicious time for those who wish to go abroad. Your expenses will increase and you will participate vigorously in spiritual activities. You will also come across an opportunity to go on a long-distance, work-related journey, during which you will be required to work harder and put in efforts to achieve your goals. Success in love relationships will be attained, which is likely to culminate in marriage.

Tip of the week: Build rapport at the workplace