Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for March 8-14

ARIES

This week is expected to bring positive results relating to your finances. This is a good time to review your ongoing investment schemes and rejig your portfolio. You can have gains through any transaction relating to property or land. Any pending legal matter will go in your favour. At the work front, you could be given additional responsibility which will increase your workload. However, exercise restraint in your behaviour, especially while interacting with colleagues. This week you will make continuous efforts to learn something new. For this, you can also explore online educational avenues. On the personal front, you are advised to incorporate a sense of flexibility in your behavior to avoid spoiling your equation with friends or close family members.

Tip of the week: Be flexible

TAURUS

During the beginning of the week, you are likely to remain anxious due to a persistent problem relating to your job. Businesspeople can find this period a bit tough in earning profits. It is advisable to stay calm and not react. From the middle of the week, the stars will be aligned in your favour. If you have been suffering from any health issue in the past, then you will start to recover. Nonetheless, improve your food habits and keep yourself away from spicy food. A short journey is on the cards this week which will help you regather your thoughts. Students may find it difficult to focus on their studies which can contribute to lower grades. This is a challenging period for your married life as frequent arguments with spouse can bother you.

Tip of the week: Stay calm and do not react

GEMINI

You are in the middle of a change-prone period in your life. Your career is poised to witness some profound changes which you should be prepared for. You need to focus on your thoughts and avoid any kind of negativity. Avoid overthinking and trust your ability. Listening to your spiritual side will also help. Visiting any close relatives or friends will improve your perspective. Reading books on spirituality will be of immense help. At this time, you will be able to eliminate any contradictions between family members. This will make your parents feel proud of you. Those of you who are doing business in partnership will get the necessary help to emerge from previous losses. You will be able to make plans for business expansion. Students who wish to pursue higher education will be successful.

Tip of the week: Avoid overthinking

CANCER

This week you will be able to accumulate money. You can receive money you had lent to other people in the past. Also, there is a possibility that you can receive some unearned wealth like expensive gifts or insurance benefits. You need to make an effort to complete any pending domestic work and avoid postponing it. Avoid sharing your strategy and plans in front of anyone, else it may not fructify. Students may face some difficulties in their field of study. They need to stay patient and work even harder. If you get stuck in any unwanted situation, do not hesitate to seek help from your elders in the family. Regular exercise will play an important role in keeping you fit. Those looking to lose weight will make steady progress towards their desired goal.

Tip of the week: Do not disclose your plans

LEO

You will remain exuberant and your zest and strength at work will bring positive results in your professional life. The financial status will remain strong and you will achieve what you desire from your current business or job. Your personal life may not be as good as your professional life, as you may have fights with your loved ones occasionally. You may face a challenge in keeping up the interests and expectations of your family. As a result, the atmosphere at home may be tense at times. Your love life may not be satisfactory as you may face some disagreement with your loved one. Your health issues will take a toll on your mind; however, you will be able to fight it by keeping yourself fit and free from negative thoughts.

Tip of the week: Maintain your exuberance

VIRGO

This week will be auspicious for your career. You will be active and dedicated to your profession. Your job or business will keep you busy and you will be working towards growth and achievement. Those in business related to travel or transportation will flourish, along with those working in a joint venture or partnership firms. The employees in the government sector can expect some transfer and promotion this week. You will spend your time clearing your debts or loans, if any. Your income flow will be good and you will earn from investments made in the past. Health concerns may bother you as there could be some stress and emotional imbalance due to troubles in personal life. However, you will be able to cope with them efficiently.

Tip of the week: Devote more time to your career

LIBRA

Your career will see some ups and down this week. Some days will bring favourable results and some days you will find it tough to manage your hectic schedule. Those working in the real estate industry will witness positive results. Working professionals will fare better in their career this week as compared to businesspeople. Your bond with your family may not be very uplifting butspending time with your children and friends will release your stress and make you happy. The love life will be exciting and singles may find the person of their dreams. On the health front, if you have any major concerns in the past then keep a check on it and go for a routine checkup. Your immune system will be weaker during this week.

Tip of the week: Plan your work in advance

SCORPIO

This will be an outstanding time for your career growth. Those searching for new jobs will get good opportunities and business professionals will earn profits for their efforts and hard work. You will have a joyful time with your family and a celebratory atmosphere will prevail at home. Travelling seems to be on the cards, be it for work, education, personal life or sharing some private moments with your spouse. Your love life may have some dark patches but married couples will strengthen their bond. You will plan to make good investments during this time which will increase the value of your fixed assets. You will also have good understanding with your siblings. Your courage and determination to keep yourself fit will be high, which will help you stay healthy.

Tip of the week: Focus on your family goals

SAGITTARIUS

You will have a progressive frame of mind this week which will help you identify suitable growth opportunities. You will remain passionate and will work on multiple tasks which will help improve your productivity at the workplace. Students need to put forth their best efforts to achieve favourable results in their academics and higher studies. They are likely to face cut-throat competition in their examination. Your family will keep you occupied during this time and you can celebrate and have a joyful time with your loved ones and friends. Your love life may prove to be a bit taxing and you will feel frustrated as a result. Your financial life will remain balanced with a healthy mix of income and expenditure.

Tip of the week: Do multi-tasking at work

CAPRICORN

You will do well in your job and business, especially if they are connected to products or services relating to foreign markets. Your financial status will be fluctuating with good earnings and remunerations and handsome expenditure which will keep you engaged. Your personal life will not be as good as your professional life. You may have cold relations with your family members which will disturb the ambience of your house. The love life may not be as smooth either, you will have to keep calm to sustain your relationship. Your spouse will try to keep you emotionally happy, however, you will be a little busy and occupied due to household affairs. Students can face doubts and confusions in learning but their hard work will help them to get good scores.

Tip of the week: Control your expenses

AQUARIUS

This week you will be dynamic and will think out-of-the-box to launch new methods and techniques in your professional life. Those of you working in the hospitality industry, medical services or are engaged in family business will be successful during this period. You will be able to build goodwill in your respective industry. You may make travel plans with your family. At times, you may have a tense atmosphere at your home which can disturb your peace of mind. Those in a love relationship will experience a stable and satisfactory time in their relationship and will be on the moving front which may lead to tying of the knot. Your finances may not be on the move but a lot better is expected soon. Students may face some complications with their learning and may face anxiety in achieving good results.

Tip of the week: Time to ring the wedding bells

PISCES

This week will bring mixed results in different spheres of your life. There are bright possibilities of change in your work profile or job during this period. You will enjoy the fruits of your past labour. You will have financial abundance with some unproductive expenditure. You are advised not to make any long-term investments. You may face some communication lapses with your family members which can be upsetting. Your love life may not be very smooth and you may face small fights with your partner. However, your bond will improve with the passage of time. Students will have a favourable month and they will have dynamism towards achieving their goals. You will be free from any ailment during this time.

Tip of the week: Avoid communication gap

IANS