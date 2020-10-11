Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for October 12-18

Aries

During the start of the week, you could have some differences of opinion with your family members because of which you may feel low. It is advisable to resolve the differences amicably. Your expenditure is likely to shoot up and there could be last-minute cancellations of important work like meetings or travel plans. During the middle of the week, your mind will work at optimum capacity and you will be able to solve problems that you may be facing. This is a good phase for students as they will perform to the best of their abilities and potential. If you are married, then the growth and success of your children will make you happy and proud. Those in a relationship may find the going tough. Towards the end of the week, you are likely to be rewarded for your hard work and receive recognition from your superiors. Businesspeople will be able to accomplish deals which were long pending. You could go on a long-distance trip this week. Health needs caution, especially the stomach.

Tip of the week: Resolve differences amicably

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday

Taurus

The week will start on a positive note. You will be full of self belief which will enable you to perform exceptionally well in your professional sphere. You will also be able to spend some quality time with your siblings and resolve differences, if any. There could be a short-distance travel related to work which will turn out to be productive. During the middle of the week, the health of your mother may need your attention. You will make efforts to keep the domestic environment cordial. It is a favourable time to plan any pending work relating to your house such as renovation or looking for a new place. During the end of the week, there will be an overall improvement in your professional life. Female colleagues will turn out to be lucky for you. Students are likely to receive some good news relating to academics. Those married will spend quality time with their children which will strengthen their bonding with them. Ailments relating to chest and lungs need care.

Tip of the week: Trust yourself

Lucky days: Thursday, Friday

Gemini



During the beginning of the week, you may review your financial situation. You need to keep a check on your expenses and focus on your savings. It may be a good idea to discuss with your family members and plan your savings accordingly. Family atmosphere will remain cordial which will add to your happiness quotient. During the middle of the week, you may be curious to try and experiment with new things. For businesspeople, investment in social media marketing may be a good avenue to boost sales. Some of you may plan a short trip with friends. Prudent investment in stocks and shares will be beneficial. You could look at new investment options during this time. During the end of the week, you need to take care of your health as seasonal changes could bother you. Students will find an increase in their grasping power enabling them to learn difficult topics with ease. Married people might face minor worries relating to their children.

Tip of the week: Be open to try new things

Lucky days: Saturday, Sunday

Cancer

This week your health will improve and you will take important strides towards meeting your goals. You will put in your best efforts and strike a balance in your family life. However, despite that, there are indications of friction between the family members. This is a favourable time for those looking for a new job. A job interview is likely to be scheduled during this period. During the middle of the week, you can plan to start a new business or some kind of start-up venture. Your siblings may support you financially. Those working will be able to impress their seniors through their skills and talent. Towards the end of the week, you will get an opportunity to spend time at home. Spending time with your mother will energize you and keep you focused on your goals. You are also advised to keep a check on your expenses as unmindful spending can cost you dearly. Be wary of health issues relating to your eyes and throat.

Tip of the week: Avoid unnecessary spending

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday

Leo

This week you need to keep a watch over your finances. You may become circumspect of a past transaction which may result in losses. Those dealing with foreign markets, however, are likely to benefit. Family environment may remain a cause of worry as health of an elderly member may bring stress. During the middle of the week, you will be inclined to delve deeper into the purpose of life and may study mystical subjects. It is a good time to explore the spiritual dimensions of your personality and involve yourself with social service. Be careful of your speech, both at work and home, else it may cause additional problems for you. During the end of the week, you will be successful in creating a niche identity for yourself at the workplace on the basis of your hard work and skills. You are also likely to enjoy full support from your colleagues which will enable you to accomplish difficult tasks with ease. You are likely to remain prone to injuries.

Tip of the week: Explore your spiritual side

Lucky days: Monday, Tuesday

Virgo

The beginning of the week will be quite auspicious and you will be able to overcome many difficulties in your life with ease. You will be able to find appropriate solutions to the problems that you have been facing for a long time. This will help you get relief from stress and mental worries. You will get an opportunity to spend quality time with your family and you will receive strong support from your elder siblings. During the middle of the week, you need to remain careful about matters related to money. This is a favourable time for businesspeople as they will be able to expand their business. You will stay positive and feel mentally agile. You will be curious to learn new things and students will be able to excel in their academic pursuits. During the end of the week, you will be full of self-confidence which will enable you to perform well at the workplace. You are likely to gain from a previous investment. Health concerns relating to digestion and eating habits need to be addressed.

Tip of the week: Look for solutions

Lucky days: Thursday, Friday

Libra

This week the circumstances will be in your favour to prove your mettle in every field. If you are a professional, then your creativity will be at its peak, which will enable you to accomplish your tasks without any major difficulties. If you are unemployed and looking for a new job, then there is a very high possibility of you finding one in your desired field. During the middle of the week, you will be blessed with opportunities to increase your income and monetary benefits from different areas and may be inclined to do something new and innovative. You may plan to meet some old friends. During the end of the week, you may face some mental worries. Also, you are required to be a little careful about financial matters and consult experts before making any important financial decision. Those willing to move abroad will find suitable opportunities. You need to remain careful about health issues relating to hands and shoulders.

Tip of the week: Scout for overseas opportunities

Lucky days: Wednesday, Thursday

Scorpio

During the beginning of the week, you are advised to curb your aggression and stay calm while interacting with people at work and home. A positive attitude will lead to overall happiness and bliss in your domestic environment. You are advised to work hard and be attentive and alert towards your work. You are likely to spend more time with your father. A long-distance travel is also likely. During the middle of the week, you will receive new opportunities and possibilities for changing your current job. You will also be able to rectify any past mistakes. You are likely to get full support and affection from your younger siblings which will help you overcome any difficulties. Towards the end of the week, businesspeople having an interest in foreign countries are likely to benefit. Others are advised to take care of their health and stay away from negative thoughts. Recently married couples can plan to extend their family.

Tip of the week: Curb your aggression

Lucky days: Thursday, Friday

Sagittarius



The beginning of the week is likely to cause you mental worries and you may like to remain secluded. You are advised to involve yourself in spiritual activities to achieve peace of mind and happiness. However, those of you involved with research-related activities and occult subjects are likely to receive favourable results. During the middle of the week, you will receive strong support from your father and luck will be in your favour while handling each and every difficulty. During the end of the week, you will be able to bring positive changes in your behaviour which will turn out to be productive in both your career and personal life. Those of you wanting to make their career in sports and extracurricular activities are likely to get a good platform to showcase their skills and talent. Your friends will be of great support to you and help you get a job in a reputed organisation. However, it is suggested that you keep a check on your expenditure to avoid financial crunch.

Tip of the week: Make positive changes to your behaviour

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday

Capricorn

The start of the week will yield favourable outcomes for married couples. There will be harmony in married life. But businesspeople are advised to exercise caution while taking key decisions. Business partnership will flourish. During the middle of the week, you will grow anxious and will remain uncertain regarding the future. You may be distracted towards achieving your goals. Hence, you are advised to stay focused on your target. During the end of the week, you will remain fortunate in both your professional and personal life. This will be a favourable time for you as any tasks done during this period are likely to provide you with desirable outcomes. Professionally, you will be bestowed with great appreciation and respect. Those dealing with labour-intensive industries will benefit. Also, you will be able to restore proper balance in your personal life. Health concerns relating to abdomen and eyes need to be addressed.

Tip of the week: Avoid distractions

Lucky days: Thursday, Friday

Aquarius

This week you will be able to outperform your competitors through sheer willpower and sharp reasoning capacity. You are also likely to get great relief from any difficulty or obstacle that you were facing in your career previously. Any pending legal issue will be decided in your favour. During the middle of the week, you may face some hiccups in your married life. You are advised to remain careful of the choice of the words while speaking with your partner; otherwise, you might end up hurting their feelings and creating problems for yourself. You are likely to earn profits if you are running your business in the form of partnerships. However, you need to keep an account of your expenditure. During the end of the week, it will be a beneficial time for those who are involved in research-related activities or have an interest in spiritual activities. Others are advised to take care of their health and drink plenty of water to keep fit and hydrated.

Tip of the week: Choose your words carefully

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday

Pisces

This week you are likely to receive positive results on the career front. Working professionals will receive appreciation and recognition from seniors. Those waiting for a promotion or increment are likely to see their desires fulfilled. Your status in society will grow. During the middle of the week, your family life will improve and you will be able to resolve differences, if any. You are advised to take special care of your mother’s health. Those willing to travel abroad are likely to be successful. Your expenditure is likely to shoot up during this time; hence you are advised to plan your finances carefully. Towards the end of the week, those single are likely to be involved in a new relationship, which will be a source of joy. Businesspeople will develop new partnerships and collaboration for a new project which will be fruitful in the long run. There could be health concerns relating to feet, joint pain or throat, for which necessary precautions are advised.

Tip of the week: Look for partnerships

Lucky days: Saturday, Sunday

IANS