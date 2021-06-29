It is very easy to gain weight, but you have to work very hard to reduce it. Patience is the most important thing we should keep while shedding weight. Many times we start workouts and dieting with great enthusiasm, but after 10 days or even in a week we come back to our old routine.

To lose weight, you need a healthy lifestyle, which includes both your diet and exercise. You have to pay attention to your routine and be consistent. It is important for you to incorporate some good habits in your life, so that you can stay healthy for a long time.

Today we are telling you about some such fruits which you should not eat during weight loss. These fruits are very sweet and are high calorie fruits.

Do not eat these 5 fruits during your weight loss journey:

Mango: Mango is liked by everyone but if you are planning to lose weight then you should not eat mango. Even if you are eating, do not eat more than just 1-2 slices. Mangoes contain a lot of calories which can hinder your weight loss plan.

Pineapple – Pineapple is a healthy fruit but you should not have it while losing weight. Pineapple is very sweet. The calories found in it can make it difficult for you to lose weight.

Avocado– You should not eat high calorie fruits while losing weight. Avocado is also included in high calorie fruits. This fruit of 100 contains about 160 calories. Avocado is a good source of healthy fat. That’s why you eat it but only in limited quantity.

Grapes– Grapes are full of sugar and fat. Therefore, while losing weight, you should eat grapes in small quantities. If you eat 100 grams of grapes, then it contains 67 calories and 16 grams of sugar. Eating this can ruin your weight loss plan.

Banana– Banana is a super-healthy fruit, but if you eat bananas in large quantities, then it will be difficult to lose weight. Bananas are rich in calories and a lot of natural sugar. There are about 150 calories in a banana. In such a situation, if you eat 2-3 bananas a day, then there can be a possibility of weight gain.