Sajanagarh: At a time when a number of people across the country are claiming to have turned magnetic following Covid-19 vaccination, a man from Balasore district is also claiming the same.

Rajendra Mohapatra, a resident of Malyani village from Jamudiha panchayat under Nilagiri block is now being called as ‘Magnet Man’.

Rajendra says he heard people talking about some people who have developed magnetic power in their bodies after Covid-19 vaccination.

“Hearing them talking about the extraordinary change in bodies being experienced some people, my curiosity grew. I wanted to try to find it out if I have developed that kind of unnatural power. I had had my dose April 26. I initially put some coins and spoons on my body. I could not believe what I saw – they all clung to my body,” Rajendra claimed.

Like many, I also did think that it might be due to sweat. And to get myself rid of this idea, I dried up my body completely and then tried again to be sure if there is any veracity in people’s claim. And, this time too, the coins and spoons stuck to my body,” Rajendra added.

As the news spread, people from his village and nearby villages bagan making a beeline to see for themselves what they had never ever seen in their lives.

At the same time, the incident has left many villagers in fear. They think the change might be due to vaccination.

Notably, a senior citizen named Arvind Sonar from Shivaji Chowk in Nasik of Maharashtra had also claimed that his body has developed magnetic power after receiving his second dose. He has also made a video of how coins and spoons stuck to his body.

A team of doctors from Nasik Municipal Corporation has met Sonar and is on the job to find out the reason.

PNN