Kolkata: They are the best of friends, they cannot do without one another and they are both Members of Parliament (MP) from West Bengal. Now actors-turned-MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty have decided to share screen space in Bengali film. Shooting for the film named ‘SOS Kolkata’ has started. This development came after the West Bengal government allowed resumption of film shoot in the state. Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty said they are happy to be back on shooting floors for SOS Kolkata. Both informed that they are enjoying the ‘new normal’ experience.

Nusrat said she is happy that the role of female protagonist came to her. It is the role which is not usual and conventional for a female lead in a Bengali film. The character is about an smart, intelligent, gritty character she had always dreamt to play.

“Times are difficult. Hence maintaining all standard protocols were crucial. It was hard work and we shot both at day and night hours. We are now wrapping up the end shoots of SOS Kolkata which will be released on big screen.” She was talking to reporters during shoots at a five star hotel here.

Nusrat’s co-star and friend Mimi said: “We are happy that the shoots have passed off so smoothly. I am playing Sanjana, a woman pivotal to the film.”

Director Anshuman Pratyush said it was a relief to be back on floors after four-month lockdown. “We are abiding by all safety norms stipulated by the government,” he said. Pratyush also said that if the movie halls open, the film would be released by this Durga puja (October).

This is Nusrat’s second film after she was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Basirhat seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket. She had been cast in Pavel’s Asur earlier. Mimi is the Trinamool Congress MP from the Jadavpur constituency.

The two friends had done one film together earlier. Nusrat and Mimi had shared screen space in Birsa Dasgupta’s Criss Cross. The film was quite successful.