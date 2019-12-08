Kolkata: With the price of onions touching Rs 150 per kilogram in Kolkata, the West Bengal government Sunday announced it will sell the vegetable at a subsidised rate from fair price shops in the city.

Onions will be sold at Rs 59 per kilogram from 935 fair price shops in Kolkata from Monday, a Food and Supplies Department official told reporters here.

“We will sell the vegetable at the subsidised rate after procuring it at market price from wholesalers,” he said.

Each family will get at most one kilogram of onion at a time on producing ration cards, he said.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said, “We are trying to do our bit. But, the Centre does not seem to be concerned about the spiralling prices of onions.”

