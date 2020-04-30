Sambalpur: While the nation is under lockdown, the artists of Western Odisha composed and released a song on social media, titled Hasuthile Phere Hasiba India. The singers have tried to make people aware people of the deadly coronavirus through the song.

The song with a Western Odisha folk touch went viral on social media. According to reports, several artists from western Odisha collaborated in the making of the number.

The caption of the video even urged citizens to stay home. “Again a morning with happiness will come to India no one will stay in hunger. For this what should we do: We have to wait for some more days patiently and we should stay at home to stay happy and healthy,” song went on.

The video scenes comprised Samalai Temple, Sitalsasthi Festival, Ratha Yatra, Sambalpur Dance, Odissi Dance and various folk dances and dramas from Western Odisha.

To pay tribute to the frontline warriors who are fighting COVID-19, the artists have also included some pictures like of police personnel, health workers and doctors who are serving the nation at this hour.

The song is produced by Biswajit Samal and Subodh Maharana and composed by Mantu Chhuria. Amulya Dandasena wrote the lyrics.

Haladhara Nag, Jogesh Jojo, Padmini Dora and Santanu Sahoo have enacted the song on screen.

While speaking to media, Nag said, “This not the first time that the people of India are suffering from a virus-related disease. The government has been taking various steps to contain the spread of the virus. So, in this situation it is our responsibility to make people aware of the deadly virus. It is our small initiative to increase awareness on coronavirus through this song.”

