Padmapur/ Sambalpur: Western Odisha has seen bumper paddy produce this year, but farmers are sore over unavailability of tokens for procurement. Those who have harvested paddy but not received tokens have to face problems in disposing off their produce in Bargarh and Sambalpur districts.

Reports said some farmers’ organisations are bracing up for agitations over the slow issuance of tokens and tardy pace of procurement.

“Such policy of the government in procuring paddy has only favoured traders to buy paddy at low prices from needy farmers,” fumed Byomkesh, general secretary of the Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Sangathan.

It was alleged that tokens are being issued to farmers in an arbitrary manner. If tokens are not issued for days together, how we will sell off our paddy, farmers rued.

Notably, paddy procurement started in Sambalpur November 12.

Reports from Padmapur in Bargarh said that there has been no improvement in paddy procurement process in the district. Farmers alleged that as procurement has been caught in tardy pace from the beginning, they have to face problems.

Mandis have opened in Padmapur subdivision of Bargarh since November 9. It was alleged that though a week has passed, paddy procurement has not begun till date.

The administration has announced 70 procurement centres including 53 primary agricultural cooperative societies in six blocks.

But token distribution is in mess. They are being issued slowly. Besides, fixing limits on paddy sale in irrigated and non-irrigated areas has become a problem for the farmers, rued farmers.

Paschima Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti has already discussed the issue at a recent meeting.

Another meeting over token issue will be held Thursday, said Ashok Sahu, convenor of the farmer’s body.

However, assistant civil supplies officer Shambhu Prasad Haripal said that token problem will be sorted out in four days and farmers can sell their paddy on dates fixed.

