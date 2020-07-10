Deogarh: With an aim to protect the environment and to increase the green cover in the Deogarh district, the Forest Department has planted over 33,000 saplings at various parts of the district during the ‘Van Mahostav’ week that was celebrated from July 1 to July 7.

The forest department also distributed 9,000 saplings of various medicinal plants to the residents of the district to encourage them to plant more trees.

According to Deogarh DFO Khyama Sarangi, during the last week at least 33,527 saplings were planted at over 40 places.

Sarangi clarified that the Van Mahotsav week was celebrated in the district by observing COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms. District residents, Deogarh MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi and collector Sudhanshu Mohan were the part of the programme.

Besides, keeping in mind the COVID guidelines laid down by the government, saplings were transported to several villages through special vehicles from seven nurseries.

It may be mentioned here that to encourage people to support tree planting and tending, Van Mahotsav is being organised annually between July 1 and 7. New forest creation is the prime goal of the movement through which the organisers intend to achieve increased production of food resources, drought reduction and prevent soil erosion.