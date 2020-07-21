Sambalpur: After a staff and a patient tested positive for COVID-19 in Rairakhol sub-divisional hospital in Sambalpur district Monday, the district administration suspended the Out Patient Department service for three days.

Rairakhol Sub-Collector Dolamani Patel, Tuesday said, that we suspended OPD of the hospital in order to contain further spread of the virus.

“Fire brigade team is sanitizing the hospital premises. Doctors, nurses, ward boy and other medical staff, who had come in contact with the staff and patient are asked to stay in home quarantine”, added Patel.

Patel further clarified that contact tracing is on. Swab samples of the hospital staff and doctors will be taken for COVID-19 tests during their home quarantine period.

With 10 new cases reported in the district Tuesday, the total tally of the district pushed to 194. While 83 patients are undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals, 111 people have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur University, Jyoti Vihar in Burla will also remain shut from July 22 to 31.

