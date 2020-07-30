Sambalpur: Shunned by kin, over 400 recovered leprosy patients have failed to return to their homes and living a life of deprivation and obscurity in two separate settlements in this town, a report said.

This is in contrary to the tall claims of the government of a leprosy free society as the recovered patients live here with all the roads to their homes closed.

The Centre and state government are providing all assistance and help by involving social outfits to build a leprosy free society.

This has helped in reducing the number of leprosy patients in the country. However, this is off little help for these recovered patients as they are never welcomed back into their family fold due to the superstition and stigma attached to the disease. They continue to remain neglected and shunned by their own family members live a life of deprivation and obscurity.

The trial and tribulations of recovered patients of Hatibari Kushthashram in Jujumura in this district is a case in this point. Many of the patients living in this leprosy home have recovered after getting necessary care and treatment.

However, they have failed to return home as their family members are not ready to accept them back due to the superstition and stigma attached to the disease.

Unable to return home, over 400 recovered patients are now living in two leprosy colony at Nuapada and Negativepada in the town. The matter came to fore when this correspondent met some male and female patients who have recovered from the disease.

A woman who has recovered from the disease said she is living here since last 12-years. Family members dropped her here after she was afflicted with the disease.

She has recovered fully since long but living here as her family members have refused to take her back home. She was living with another recovered patient but has become alone after the death of that person.

She has now become helpless and earning her living from goat rearing and the rations she receives under PDS scheme. She is pondering how to spend the rest of her life.

Another man is afraid of being ostracized by the members of his caste. He feels the hatred and quizzing eyes of his neighbours and villagers whenever he tries to visit his house comprising his two sons and a daughter. Such a situation has forced him to live here, he said.

He earns his living by collecting firewood from jungle and selling them in the local market.

Another recovered man has two sons and three daughters. He said that he is fully cured now but that has failed to free him from mental agony. He is afraid to return home.

He thinks that he might well be accepted by his family members but his neighbours will never allow him to live in peace. Moreover, his staying at his house might pose problem in the marriage of his children while his family members will be ostracized in the society.

Notably, eminent physician, Gandhian and social worker Dr Issac Santra known for his contributions for the eradication of leprosy in the country founded a leprosy home at Hatibari in 1957.

The Odisha governor is the head of the leprosy home while it is managed by Hind Kustha Nibaran Sangh. It is spread over 560 acre land having 10 ponds, fruits and flower gardens and a health centre. The inmates here get all the healthcare facilities provided by the government.

In 2005, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared India leprosy-free and included the Hatibari Kushthshram in it. Then 456 leprosy patients were undergoing treatment at the home which has now come down to 160 .

PNN