In the world of gemstones, moissanite has emerged as a popular and affordable alternative to diamonds. Known for its brilliant sparkle and near-diamond hardness, moissanite is often chosen for engagement rings, earrings, and other fine jewelry. One of the key factors to consider when selecting a moissanite stone is its clarity. Understanding what clarity means in the context of moissanite, and what level of clarity is considered best, can help buyers make informed decisions.

In gemology, clarity refers to the absence of inclusions and blemishes in a gemstone. Inclusions are internal imperfections, while blemishes are surface flaws. For diamonds, clarity is a critical quality parameter, with the grading scale ranging from Flawless (FL) to Included (I). However, when it comes to moissanite, the clarity scale and its implications are somewhat different.

The best moissanite clarity characteristics

Unlike diamonds, which are mined and therefore have a wide range of clarity due to natural formation processes, moissanite is lab-created. This controlled environment significantly reduces the likelihood of noticeable inclusions or blemishes. As a result, most moissanite stones on the market are equivalent to the Very, Very Slightly Included (VVS), or Very Slightly Included (VS) categories on the diamond clarity scale.

So, what is the best clarity for moissanite? Well, given the high baseline clarity of moissanite, the “best” clarity is somewhat subjective and depends on personal preferences and budget considerations. For most consumers, a moissanite stone within the VVS or VS range will appear virtually flawless to the naked eye. These stones offer an excellent balance of quality and value, providing the brilliance and clarity desired in a fine gemstone without the premium cost of a higher-grade clarity that is difficult to discern without magnification. However, here are important considerations to make in your review and search for the best clarity for moissanite:

Size and shape

The perceived clarity of moissanite can also be influenced by the size and cut of the stone. Larger moissanite stones may potentially show inclusions more easily than smaller ones. Additionally, certain cuts, such as the round brilliant cut, are more forgiving and can mask minor inclusions more effectively than other shapes. Therefore, when choosing a moissanite stone, it’s important to consider how size and shape might interact with clarity.

The role of color

While discussing clarity, it is also important to touch upon color, as the two can interplay. Moissanite stones come in a range of colors, and sometimes a slight tint can actually help to obscure inclusions, impacting the overall appearance of the stone’s clarity. For those seeking a colourless moissanite, which closely mimics a high-grade diamond, ensuring a high clarity may be more significant.

Durability and clarity

Another aspect to consider is that the clarity of moissanite does not significantly impact its durability. Moissanite scores a 9.25 on the Mohs scale of mineral hardness, making it a very durable choice for everyday wear, regardless of its clarity grade.

Cost implications

The clarity of moissanite does affect its price, but not to the extent seen in diamonds. Since most moissanites are already of high clarity, the price difference between different clarity grades is relatively minor. This makes moissanite an attractive option for those who want a high-quality gemstone without the steep price gradient based on clarity.

Personal preference and practicality

Ultimately, the choice of best moissanite stone on clarity grounds comes down to personal preference and practical considerations. Given that most moissanites are eye-clean and imperfections are hard to detect without professional magnification, choosing a stone with a VVS or VS clarity grade offers a practical balance between quality and cost.

The clarity of any gem is important in determining the value and quality of your jewellery. Therefore, these guidelines are helpful in determining the best clarity for moissanite.

When selecting moissanite, aiming for a stone with VVS or VS clarity is typically sufficient to ensure a beautiful, sparkling gemstone that appears flawless to the naked eye. This level of clarity, combined with moissanite’s inherent brilliance and durability, makes it an excellent choice for those seeking a high-quality, affordable alternative to diamonds. As with any significant purchase, buyers should consider their personal preferences and needs, balancing the aspects of clarity, colour, size, and shape to find their perfect moissanite gemstone.