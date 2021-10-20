Hyderabad: Prabhas Uppalapati, who is termed as Telugu’s ‘Rebel Star’ is on a high as he has a couple of big-budget movies in his kitty. His collaboration with south India’s most happening filmmaker Prashanth Neel for their upcoming biggie ‘Salaar’ is keenly anticipated.

Prabhas is currently shooting for ‘Salaar’, while one of his latest videos has triggered negativity. A leaked video from the sets of ‘Salaar’, is making the rounds on the internet. Prabhas is seen shooting for an intense action scene, with a gun in his hand. In the leaked video, Prabhas is seen raining bullets on his opponents, which indicates this shot is for an action scene.

Though the makers have not come out against this video being leaked, it is reported that they are quite disappointed about it. To leak videos from the sets is not legitimate, as it might kill the anticipation.

It is not a new thing that scenes from the shooting sets are being recorded. Prabhas’ fans are upset that the makers are not taking any action on the people behind the leak.

Here is the leaked bit for out fans 💥#PrabhasBirthdayCDP #Prabhas #Salaar

Kutha ramp antey edhey nemo 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/AIJ0YzD0o5 — PRABHAS UPDATES OFFICIAL (@PRABHASUPDATESS) October 19, 2021

Being busy with back-to-back shoots, Prabhas is to celebrate his birthday October 23. His fans are ready to celebrate with specially designed common display pictures on the social media pages.