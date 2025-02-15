Sleep is essential for everyone, but when it comes to celebrities, how they rest can reveal surprising insights into their routines and well-being. In an industry where long hours and constant travel are the norm, it is interesting to see how A-listers ensure they get the rest they need to shine.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has mastered the art of the power nap. The beauty mogul and reality star reportedly takes naps during the day to recharge and keep up with her busy schedule. With constant travel, a baby, and running a massive business, those quick shut-eye moments help her stay sharp and energized. Experts agree that short, strategic naps can help boost productivity and mood.

Deepika Padukone

Hindi film industry’s leading lady Deepika Padukone believes in the power of sleep to maintain her radiant health and mental clarity. Deepika makes it a priority to get a full 7-8 hours of rest every night, allowing her to be at her best on set. The actress has also been vocal about the importance of mental well-being, and adequate sleep is key in keeping her balanced, focused, and energized for her demanding career.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a busy international career, but she’s committed to a solid sleep routine to keep her skin glowing and her body healthy. The actress reportedly follows a strict bedtime schedule to ensure she gets enough sleep, even when juggling multiple projects. Experts recommend getting enough sleep for skin regeneration, which is why Priyanka’s glowing complexion is often attributed to her solid rest habits.

Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt understands that a great performance starts with a good night’s sleep. Alia ensures she gets at least 8 hours of sleep before a big shoot or performance. Her commitment to rest is a big part of her success, as sleep plays a crucial role in helping her stay focused and maintain her youthful energy for the camera.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her effortless glamour, is also a fan of power naps. With her busy schedule balancing motherhood and film shoots, she sneaks in a quick nap whenever she can. Studies show that naps of 20-30 minutes can boost energy and focus, and Kareena swears by this practice to keep her sharp and radiant.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston’s glow isn’t just from skincare — it’s from sleeping like a queen. The “Friends” icon is committed to getting her eight hours every night and swears by breathing exercises to unwind. Research shows that consistent, quality sleep not only boosts your mood but also helps you look as fresh as Aniston does, even after a hectic day of interviews and photo shoots.

Ariana Grande

If you thought Ariana Grande’s fierce vocals were all due to her training, think again. The petite powerhouse demands a solid 10 hours of sleep to stay at the top of her game. For Grande, sleep isn’t just about rest — it’s recovery. Experts agree that athletes and performers require more sleep to perform at their peak, and Ariana’s devotion to a solid rest routine proves she knows exactly what she needs.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is a big believer in sleep as self-care. She’s admitted that she loves to indulge in her luxurious bed and reads for at least 30 minutes before bedtime. With a focus on winding down in a peaceful environment, Oprah’s nightly ritual is a prime example of how setting the stage for sleep can enhance both health and success.

Gisele Bündchen

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen credits her flawless skin and balanced lifestyle to her consistent sleep schedule. Gisele is a firm believer in waking up early for a morning yoga session but is equally devoted to early nights. She also loves taking naps and uses natural remedies like chamomile tea to help her drift off. Her commitment to balancing work, wellness, and rest makes her a standout example of sleep’s importance in staying at the top.

LeBron James

LeBron James isn’t just dominating the court, he is also perfecting the art of sleep. The NBA legend reportedly sleeps 12 hours a day during the off-season to allow his body to recover from the intense physical exertion of the game. His dedication to sleep recovery is supported by experts, who say that athletes need more rest to optimize their performance. For LeBron, sleep is a critical part of his championship-winning formula.

In the world of stars, it’s clear: sleep is the unsung hero behind the glamour, beauty, and success.

PNN