Facebook-owned WhatsApp, without a doubt, is the most used instant messaging app across the globe having more than 1.5 billion monthly active users globally. To keep its large user base hooked to the app and to keep ever-growing competition at bay, the app makers keeps testing and offering new features to the users at regular intervals.

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out a beta update where it tests some of its much-awaited features such as animated stickers, self-destructing messages and more.

According to reliable WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, the beta version 2.20.14 of the app tests animated stickers. This feature is already available on its archrival Telegram.

WABetaInfo says that the beta update 2.20.10 featured animated stickers that were available as individual packs downloadable to the beta. However, with WhatsApp beta 2.20.14 update, it is being said that a play button symbol has also been added to the stickers tab.

The new button helps identify whether a sticker pack is animated or otherwise. As yet, the official release date of animated stickers on WhatsApp’s stable build is not known. The company is also yet to share any official information in this context.

Another much-awaited feature on which WhatsApp is known to be working is called self destructing messages. With the introduction of this feature, a sender should be able to choose the period of time until which the sent message will be available in the chat following which it will get automatically be deleted. The WABetaInfo report suggests that the latest beta version also featured the time intervals in which messages could be auto-deleted.