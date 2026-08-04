New Delhi: Meta-backed messaging platform WhatsApp appears to have taken action against several accounts, with users reporting that their accounts are under review for up to 24 hours and that they are unable to access key features of the application.

The notification displayed by the messaging platform states: “Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our Terms of Service. We will notify you of the result, typically within 24 hours.”

The notification also includes an option to “Learn about account issues”, which provides guidance on responsible use of WhatsApp, as well as information on stolen phones and compromised accounts.

Users reported the disruption Monday evening, with many claiming that they were unable to use WhatsApp without receiving any prior notice from the company.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, many users report the issue.

“My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will typically be reviewed within 24 hours. Help me urgently,” a user wrote on social media.

Another user, Saloni, posted on X: “My WhatsApp account was suddenly disabled without any warning. I only use the official app, and my work depends on WhatsApp. Please help. This was so unnecessary.”

Earlier in July, reports suggested that the government was considering introducing uniform standards for messaging platforms operating in India following the controversy surrounding WhatsApp’s proposed username feature.

According to reports, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is exploring a common regulatory framework that would apply across messaging platforms instead of adopting platform-specific measures.

The discussion follows the government’s opposition to WhatsApp’s proposed username feature, which would allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

IANS