WhatsApp is preparing to roll out a major new feature that promises to change the way users experience the app. The update introduces a sleek new design language called Liquid Glass, bringing depth, transparency and smooth visual effects to the interface for a more modern and immersive feel.

The Meta-owned social media has reportedly begun rolling out Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” interface to select iPhone users, marking a visual refresh inspired by iOS 26’s design language. The update, currently in limited release, brings dynamic transparency and depth effects to parts of the app’s interface.

Apple introduced the Liquid Glass design with iOS 26 in September, following the launch of the iPhone 17 series. The aesthetic features soft translucency and layered textures that create a sense of depth — a visual approach now finding its way into WhatsApp.

Although Meta has not officially announced the rollout, several iOS users have reported noticing the redesigned interface after updating to version 25.28.75. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is gradually reaching more users and will be available widely in the coming weeks.

The most visible change is the semi-transparent bottom navigation bar, which subtly reflects background content and adds a faint bluish hue for depth. The keyboard has also been redesigned to align with the new look, providing smoother visual transitions and a more immersive feel.

PNN