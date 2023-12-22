San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature, which will allow all participants in a video call to collectively listen to video and music audio when someone shares their screen.

The feature is under development on both iOS and Android, reports WABetaInfo.

This feature will enhance multimedia collaboration by allowing users to listen to video and music audio simultaneously during a video conversation.

“In our opinion, this feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to innovation and improving the overall user experience by adding a new layer of innovation to video calls, setting WhatsApp apart in the competitive landscape of messaging and communication apps,” the report said.

Moreover, the report noted that this feature will open up new possibilities for collaboration, such as discussing and enjoying multimedia content together in real-time.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new ‘manage emoji replacement’ feature to some beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2350.3.0 update from the Microsoft Store.

This new update lets users disable this text-to-emoji replacement option, providing users with greater control over their messaging experience.

Open the app settings and the general tab to see if the toggle to manage replacing text with emoji is available to your account.

IANS