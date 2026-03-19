The Iran and US-Israel war reached the red carpet of the 98th Academy Awards as host Conan O’Brien cautioned in his opening monologue at the Oscars on 15 March. “I warn you, tonight could get political,” O’Brien said. “If that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternative Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock at a Dave & Buster’s down the street,” he said unapologetically.

Similarly, Spanish actor Javier Bardem, known for films like Jamón Jamón, Boca a Boca and Carne Trémula, shared a message of solidarity for Palestine on stage, with our own Priyanka Chopra by his side. While presenting the award for best international feature film, Bardem, who wore a “No to War” pin on his tuxedo, said, “No to war and free Palestine,” drawing rousing applause from the audience at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

“I’m wearing a pin that I used in 2003 with the Iraq war, which was an illegal war, and we are here, 23 years later, with another illegal war, created by Trump and Netanyahu with another lie,” Bardem told reporters on the red carpet before the Oscars ceremony began.

Well, this isn’t the first time that geopolitics grabbed attention on an awards night. In 2024, Hollywood stars and others donned pins in support of the Palestinian people on the Oscars red carpet. Singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell wore red Artists4Ceasefire pins and urged President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Geopolitics has often shaped the tone of global award ceremonies. History is replete with instances when the Oscars stage was used to echo the political anxieties of the time. For example, in 1973, Marlon Brando refused his Oscar for The Godfather, prompting activist Sacheen Littlefeather to highlight the mistreatment of Native Americans in the US. Decades later, in 2003, filmmaker Michael Moore used his acceptance speech for Bowling for Columbine to criticise the Iraq War, drawing mixed reactions from the crowd.

Political messaging is not confined to Hollywood. Film festivals in Europe, too have witnessed similar situations. Recently at the Berlin International Film Festival, debates over the Gaza conflict escalated when writer and activist Arundhati Roy pulled out from the festival in protest after disagreeing with remarks suggesting filmmakers should stay away from political commentary.

Back in India, the clash of culture and politics has also made headlines. In 2015-2016, after the BJP came to power, a campaign on ‘award return’ gained momentum. Many writers and artistes returned their honours, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, to protest what they described as growing intolerance and threats to free expression. Cultural recognition, during that season, became a vehicle for political dissent.

While everyone has the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression, let’s not forget that award ceremonies, meant to celebrate creative excellence, shouldn’t become a stage for venting out political opinions, as it distracts from the core objective of recognising artistic merit. When acceptance speeches become political statements, attention shifts away from films, performances and technical achievements that the awards are meant to celebrate.

In this social media era, where things move faster than lightning, a political statement by a celebrity can cause polarisation and destroy the artistic flavour of the entertainment industry.

Moreover, there’s a danger of cultural icons getting influenced to take sides. Artists may be incentivised to promote ideological positions. As statements delivered on an awards stage spread rapidly across social media, it is likely that this visibility could be used by governments and interest groups as a platform to use celebrities to shape public narratives.

But then, it’s equally important to understand that writers, filmmakers and performers have always played significant roles in shaping public debates. However, there are appropriate platforms for such engagement—public forums, interviews, activism, where ideas can be expressed with nuance and depth. Needless to say, award ceremonies should focus on talent and artistry, transcending political divides.