Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan came to the rescue of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s long-time manager Archana Sadanand, whose lehnga caught fire at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash.

According to a report in a publication here, Archana Sadanand’s dress caught fire from a diya lit at the celebration. Shah Rukh Khan, who was present there, quickly saved Archana by dousing the fire. The dress was made of synthetic material and there was every possibility of the flames engulfing Archana had not Shah Rukh reacted instantly.

It is reported that Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital here and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection. She has suffered 15 per cent burns on her right leg and hands. Even Shah Rukh Khan sustained some minor burns.

“Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn’t know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He too sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

Shah Rukh attened the Diwali party with his wife Gauri Khan. Among others who attended the party were Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

PNN & Agencies