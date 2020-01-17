Bhubaneswar: Commuters here were in for a surprise when they saw ‘Yamraj’ and ‘Chitragupta’ on a City thoroughfare, Friday. These were employees of 108 and 102 medical emergency services who initiated a drive to spread the message of road safety and urged people to comply with traffic rules to avert mishaps.

The team of the health workers Friday morning embarked on their journey to reach out to the people at important traffic junctions of the Capital city. While some got into the avatar of Yamraj and Chitragupta, some volunteers went on to thank the law abiding citizens and also to advise the erring commuters to follow the traffic rules.

“The crew shared the road safety awareness messages with the public. Two of the crew members dressed up as Yamraj and Chitragupta as part of a novel way to disseminate various road safety messages among the citizens. They also thanked all law-abiding citizens who cared for road safety rules,” a volunteer of the 108 medical service said.

“Obeying traffic rules should be the responsibility of all concerned. We organised an awareness campaign to spread the message of road safety today. We often take up such awareness campaigns regularly,” said Sabyasachi Biswal, Odisha Head of the Ziqitza Health Care Ltd which manages the 108 services in the City.

Notably, many in the state have resented the implementation of Motor Vehicle Amendment Act which envisages higher penalty for traffic offences.