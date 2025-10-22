New Delhi: Congress Wednesday took a swipe at the government after US President Donald Trump repeated his claim that India is “not going to buy much oil from Russia” and said this is the fourth time in six days that the American leader has announced India’s policy.

The Opposition party also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying what he conceals, “Trump reveals”.

The attack came after Trump spoke with Modi and greeted him on Diwali.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The PM has finally acknowledged publicly that President Trump called him up and that the two spoke to each other. But all that the PM has said is that the US President extended Diwali greetings. But while Mr. Modi conceals, Mr. Trump reveals.”

“On his part, the US President has said that in addition to extending Diwali greetings, he spoke of India’s oil imports from Russia and that he had been assured that these imports will be stopped. This is the 4th time in 6 days that the US President has announced India’s policy,” Ramesh said on X.

Earlier, President Trump had first announced the stoppage of Operation Sindoor on the evening of May 10 before Prime Minister Modi did, he said.

In a post on X on Wednesday morning, Modi said, “Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings.”.

“On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms,” the Prime Minister said.

The phone call between the two leaders comes at a time when the US-India relationship has hit a rough patch over trade tariffs and other issues.

Earlier, Trump in his remarks at the White House said, “I love the people of India. We’re working on some great deals between our countries. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi today and we just have a very good relationship’.He’s not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do. He wants to see the war between Russia and Ukraine to end.”

“They’re not going to be buying too much oil. So they’ve cut it way back, and they’re continuing to cut it way back,” Trump said.

PTI