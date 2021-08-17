Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Monday launched operation ‘White Spider’ to make the slums drugs free and also unveiled a software application, Sarai App, to keep tabs on suspicious activities in hotels and lodges in the Capital city.

Speaking on the issue, Commissioner of Police Saumendra Priyadarshi told the media that it is mandatory for the lodges and hotels under the Sarai’s Act to share all the details about their establishment with the police. This apart, they are supposed to share the records of visitors checking in and out with the police.

“The Commissionerate Police has developed an app named ‘Sarai’ to streamline the aforesaid task. The hotels and lodges in Bhubaneswar have to send all their activity details to police on a daily basis by installing the app in their systems,” he said.

He expressed hope to bring under control any movement affecting the security and crime by getting such details shared by the hotel owners daily.

The twin city police also launched operation ‘White Spider’ to make the slums drugs free Monday. A special team of police officials have been created by the police. The cops will try to thwart the spread of drugs trade in the slums and arrest the peddlers.

The cops under the supervision of DCP, Bhubaneswar will visit the slums and listen to the problems of the slum dwellers under ‘Basti Ku Chala’. They will try to find out why the slum dwellers are involved in various criminal activities. Action will be taken to check criminal activities in slums after proper analysis of findings.

“Our drive against drugs menace will be more effective following three-pronged action that includes Basti ku Chala, extensive drives against drug addicts, drug peddlers and rising street crimes,” Priyadarshi added.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash also reissued the WhatsApp number, 7077798111, for street crimes and urged citizens to share details regarding any illegal drug activities in their locality through this number.