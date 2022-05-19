New Delhi: After the resignation of Delhi Lt-Governor Anil Baijal speculation is rife about who could be the new LG of the national capital as sources indicate that this time it could be somebody from a political background.

Praful Patel, who is the administrator of Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, is said to be the top choice but sources say that a BJP political person from southern India could be appointed in Delhi. However, the government has been springing surprises so nobody in the government and the party sources wants to second guess it.

Patel, who has also served as the Minister of State for Home in the Narendra Modi government in Gujarat in 2010, has had a controversial tenure in Lakshadweep. He had allowed serving of liquor to tourists, eliciting protests from the locals.

In Delhi, after the unification of the MCDs, elections are due and till the elections are not conducted the civic body will come under the LG so a person who will fit into the anti- encroachment drive could be appointed.

Delhi has been seeing retired bureaucrats as LG. Prior to Baijal, Najeeb Jung was the Delhi LG but he was not on good terms with the incumbent government.

Sources said that the President is on a foreign tour and the resignation is likely to be accepted soon.

Anil Baijal resigned on Wednesday, citing personal reasons. According to sources, Baijal sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.

A 1969 batch IAS officer from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, he served as the 21st

Lt-Governor of Delhi for a period of five years and four months from December 31, 2016 to May 18, 2022. As the Lt-Governor, he had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over several issues. Baijal had also served as Union Home Secretary during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.