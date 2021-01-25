Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan got married to his childhood friend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony at Alibaug.

After their wedding, people want to know who Natasha Dalal is and how and where she met Varun.

Natasha was born and brought up in Mumbai. Her father Rajesh Dalal and mother Gauri Dalal are both into business.

Natasha is a fashion designer and runs her own clothing brand. Her clothing line specialises in wedding and bridal couture. She launched it in 2013. Natasha also designed her wedding dress.

Natasha has done a course in fashion designing from New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). Her dresses made for weddings are quite famous.

Natasha came to Mumbai from New York in 2013 and launched her brand the same year. Her brand name is Natasha Dalal Label.

Natasha and Varun were batchmates and the two met each other in the sixth standard.

You will be surprised to know that Varun was rejected by Natasha three or four times. Years later, Varun and Natasha met at a music concert and their love story blossomed from that meeting.

Natasha is a very private person and she never opened up about her relationship with the actor. It was only in 2019 that Varun posted a picture with Natasha on his Instagram handle, making his relationship official.

Varun also talked about marrying Natasha on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan.