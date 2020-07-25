New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Covid-19 crises, 23.97 per cent of people said that they were laid off from work since the lockdown was implemented, according to the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker with a sample size of 1,723.

A total of 8.15 per cent of the respondents said that they worked from home on the same salary or income since the lockdown started. Interestingly, almost the same number of people, 8.28 per cent, said that they faced salary cut or decreased income during the lockdown.

The survey further showed that just 3.23 per cent of people who had full-time jobs before the lockdown were doing part-time work during the lockdown.

At least 7.59 per cent of people said that they worked with leave without pay or their work was halted and they had no income during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, 27.72 per cent of the people said that they were working under the regulation of the government and their employer.

Just 2.60 per cent of the respondents admitted that they were not working from home, but were getting full salary during the lockdown. However, 2.32 per cent of people said that they were not working from home, but were getting a deducted salary.

(IANS)