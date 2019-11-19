Mumbai: Last October, the #MeToo movement took India by storm as several personalities from different industries were accused of sexual harassment, abuse, misconduct.

Many have openly come out with their harassment stories and came forward to register their complaints about the exploitation they had to go through in their respective careers.

The question recently raised again and this time with Deepika Padukone. The actress did a session of Off The Cuff where she was asked about #MeToo movement.

In a recent interview, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress was requested to give her take on the whole campaign. She was even questioned about her experience of working in Bollywood. However, the star actress had a different take on the movement.

Deepika responded, “You should ask some cricketers about the #MeToo movement. I don’t see that happening. But every actor is asked about the #MeToo movement. It’s not something that’s happening only in the film industry.”

She further said, “So, sure, I don’t think I’m in any kind of place to say if I would expose myself to a forum. You can ask me whatever question you want, but why subject it only to a film star?” In conclusion, Deepika stated, “As responsible, should we not have an opinion? All our opinions should matter then, right?”

According to her, she has never heard any cricketer or sportsperson speaking about this while everyone associated with the film industry is questioned about the #MeToo movement.

She further added that sexual harassment is prevalent in each and every sphere of society and not just the Bollywood.

The actress also spoke about mental health awareness. The actress, a couple of years ago, publicly spoke about being in depression. Since then, she has been spreading awareness and also runs a foundation Live Love Laugh.

At the same event, she said, “Mental illness wasn’t made to be understood for so many years. We shouldn’t stereotype it. We’re not going to progress that way. I think that where we need to be a little sensitive.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also feature in Kabir Khan‘s ’83 where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film.