At times everyone must have been stuck by this question that why do mosquitoes bite some people more and some people less?

Mosquitoes are the source of many serious diseases. Due to their bite, many serious problems arise within a person. Thousands of people die every year around the world due to being bitten by them. For this reason, special campaigns are run in many countries to get rid of mosquitoes. Special attention is paid to cleanliness.

But today in this article, let us tell you why do mosquitoes bite some people more and some people less?

Mosquitoes use carbon dioxide released by us to detect humans. Mosquitoes detect us at a distance of about 10 to 50 meters with the help of carbon dioxide released by us.

Mosquitoes start seeing humans after a distance of about 5 to 15 meters. They use their visuals to get closer to humans. After reaching close to body, they sense the heat of the body and decide whether to bite the person or not.

Our question was why do mosquitoes bite some people more and some people less? Let us tell you that the person whose lactic acid chemical comes out more from inside the body. Mosquitoes bite them more. At the same time, in many scientific tests, it has been found that those people who have blood group O are liked by mosquitoes.

This apart, seeing the physical structure of the person and his activity, mosquitoes also attracted. Obese or people who reduce physical activity, mosquitoes made their prey more.