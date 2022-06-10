Every year thousands of Indian students migrate to foreign countries for higher education. According to government data, the number of students who migrated to foreign countries was 10.9 lakh in 2020, and India is the second-largest exporter of students only after China.

The UK has been traditionally a preferred destination for higher studies by Indian students as it hosts many top UK universities, provides great career prospects and state-of-the-art facilities come as standard. Here are the top five reasons why Indian students prefer to pursue higher education in the UK.

Top-ranked universities

The UK is host to many of the top-ranked universities in the world, including the University of Oxford, UCL, University of Cambridge and University of Manchester, which all rank in the global top 100. Educational standards are continuously assessed and upgraded not only by the universities themselves, but by official organisations, ensuring the standard is high.

There are 1,50,000 courses available at universities across the UK. and global education agencies such as SI-UK extend complete support to help students gain admission to them.

Best infrastructural support

The best infrastructural support is yet another reason why Indian students prefer the United Kingdom over the other countries. The UK is one of the safest places to study for young Indian students staying away from their hometowns. Connectivity to India, quick visa availability, and ease and pace of immigration process are a few reasons that the UK charms Indian students to study there.

Those who do not find accommodation at the university halls, or prefer to stay outside university campuses, can easily find safe accommodations nearby, whilst the UK is one of the top countries that spend extensively on research in almost all academic areas. The Research Excellence Framework has classified 30% of the research as ‘world-leading’ and 46% as ‘internationally excellent’.

Global education consultancy SI-UK has 79 global offices in 40 countries helping students get into the right university programs as per the student’s needs and budget. As they have been in the industry for over a decade, they have a complete understanding of which place and the university would be suitable, and provide detailed information about everything you require.

Post education placements

As most universities and institutions rank high in global rankings, post-education placement is fantastic. Students find many opportunities to begin their career at global MNCs and, after graduation, students can work for up to two years on a post-study work permit, allowing them to gain valuable industry experience. As this is an open work permit, students are free to choose any job they want.

Earn while studying

Although the UK is generally an expensive destination due to the currency value difference, Indian students get ample opportunities to work (up to 20 hours per week) while studying to bridge this gap and earn. Some universities even provide an internship to the students as a part of the course as well.

Multicultural environment

UK universities not only attract Indian students, but also from many other countries of the world as well. In 2020 the number of international students reached an all-time high (over 2.5 million) and as the language of communication is English, most students find it easy to accommodate themselves. The country offers a multicultural environment as students and faculty come from different cultures and nationalities. Getting to know about different cultures and geographical boundaries only helps to broaden their knowledge and give them a global perspective and vision.

Global education agency SI-UK helps Indian students get admission into top UK universities hassle-free. It not only provides one-on-one counselling to the aspirants, but also helps them in getting through the complete admission process by extending all desired support.

In India, SI-UK has offices in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Coimbatore, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. The consultancy not only has British Council approved consultants, but also the experienced teachers for IELTS, an examination that is mandatory to clear for every applicant willing to study in the UK.