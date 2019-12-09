Thiruvananthapuram: West Indies cricketer Denesh Ramdin won several hearts after showing a sweet gesture towards a young Indian fan ahead of the 2nd T20I of the three-match rubber against the Virat Kohli-led side here Sunday.

Reportedly, when the Windies team bus was heading towards the Greenfield Stadium for the match, Ramdin got off from the bus as he saw a young girl waving towards his team. After getting down, Ramdin met the four-year-old girl and handed her two tickets for the match along with a gift.

Ramdin was however, dropped from the West Indies playing XI for Sunday’s T20I and was replaced by Nicholas Pooran, who played a 18-ball 38-run cameo, helping his side win the affair by eight wickets and level the rubber 1-1.

In Sunday’s contest, India’s Shivam Dube scored his maiden half century and scored 54 runs to help the hosts put a decent total of 170 runs on the board. However, West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons’ 67 not out guided his side to the victory.

“It is really special for me because it is first 50 from my side to the Indian team. But not happy because winning the match is more important for me,” Dube told reporters after the match.

“We lost the match today but I think we will come back in the next match,” he added.

Both the teams will now square-off in the third and final T20I in Mumbai Wednesday.

IANS