New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik Thursday took to social media to announce that he and his wife Dipika Pallikal have been blessed with two baby boys. While sharing the family photos, the cricketer also revealed the names of their baby boys, Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik.

“And just like that 3 became 5 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier,” he wrote.

In 2015, Karthik and Pallikal tied the knot in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Dipika is an Indian professional squash player. She is also the first Indian to get into the top 10 of the official women’s squash world rankings. She is a multiple Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medal-winning athlete.

Whereas, Karthik was last seen in action in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).